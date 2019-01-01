Kotoko's Frimpong urges teammates to take their chances against Coton Sport in Caf Confed Cup

The Porcupine Warriors skipper is urging his teammates to make their efforts count against the Cottoners

Ahead of Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg against Coton Sport in Cameroon, Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has urged his teammates to fight for a favourable scoreline to ease the pressure in the return fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors struggled to record a 2-1 win at home to eliminate Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks in the first round of the competition after sharing the spoils goalless in the first leg.

"We will be playing against an African giant, therefore, we must play at our best and take our chances in both legs to be able to qualify ahead of them," Frimpong told Graphic Sports.

"I believe in our team but we need to be clinical in front of goal and make use of our chances in both legs to eliminate a side like Coton Sport because they are a difficult team to beat.

"We must work hard to earn a favourable result in our opening game away from home so that we can finish the tie off at home. I believe we have a solid team to achieve that but must have the right attitude to go through and the strikers must be at their best," he added.

The return leg has been scheduled for January 20 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

According to reports in the local media, Kotoko's executive chairman Kwame Kyei failed to secure an international clearance to use one of his local airplanes (Unity Air) to send the team to Cameroon as initially planned. New arrangements have been made to emplane the players and technical team to Yaounde on Thursday.