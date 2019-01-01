Kotoko will do everything to qualify from Caf Confed group stage, says Sefah

The Porcupine Warrior has assured local supporters of better days in the ongoing continental competition

Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah is already looking ahead to the future of his side in the Caf Confederation Cup following their lone-goal defeat to Al Hilal in Sudan on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors sit third in Group C after matchday one of the group stage. Only the first two teams at the end of the series will qualify to the quarterfinals.

"We did not have the best of results but there are five more games to play so we will qualify," Sefah told Oyerepa FM.

Article continues below

"It is one of the lessons that we have learned in the competition. You need to take your chances and defend very well especially in away games.

"We have a game at home against Zesco United which we will definitely have to win. We need to record 100 per cent at home and try to win one away game to help us progress from the group. I am assuring the supporters that we will definitely do everything to qualify, " he added.

Kotoko will host Zesco United in Kumasi on February 13.