Kotoko will beef up squad ahead of Caf Confed Cup group stage, says Duku

The Porcupine Warriors chief says they would be bringing in new faces to beef up the squad if they are able to eliminate the Cottoners

Asante Kotoko director of communications Sarfo Duku Esq has confirmed that the club would sign new players if they are able to eliminate Coton Sports in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round to qualify for the group stage.

The Kumasi giants made it to the group stage last in 2008, and have been eliminated from the qualifying round seven times since then. They have two games to change the narrative this season with a trip to Cameroon on November 13 for the first leg before playing at home a week later.

"The club's management is ready to give our coach C.K Akonnor the needed support to beef up the squad when we qualify to the group stage," Duku told Asempa FM.