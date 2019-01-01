Kotoko will beef up squad ahead of Caf Confed Cup group stage, says Duku
Goal Ghana
Asante Kotoko director of communications Sarfo Duku Esq has confirmed that the club would sign new players if they are able to eliminate Coton Sports in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round to qualify for the group stage.
The Kumasi giants made it to the group stage last in 2008, and have been eliminated from the qualifying round seven times since then. They have two games to change the narrative this season with a trip to Cameroon on November 13 for the first leg before playing at home a week later.
"The club's management is ready to give our coach C.K Akonnor the needed support to beef up the squad when we qualify to the group stage," Duku told Asempa FM.
"I believe that for the first time in [ten] years Kotoko can qualify to the group stage with determination. Our game against Coton Sport won't be easy but we are ready for the task ahead.
"We will not disappoint the supporters because they have gone through several emotional trauma in the past years. We need to make a huge statement this season, " he added.
Kotoko began the campaign with a walkover win in the preliminary round and later eliminated Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya in the first round.