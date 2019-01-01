Asante Kotoko should be up there with Al Ahly and Esperance - Ibrahim Sunday

The African legend speaks about the club's regression over the years on the continent

legend Ibrahim Sunday has urged the club to build their own stadium to boost the outfit's development.

Last week marked 84 years of the Porcupine Warriors' existence, a history which has seen them rule Africa two times (1970 and 1983) and win the Premier League on 23 occasions.

"I served Kotoko well both as a player and as a coach and I made history which is still being remembered," Sunday, who played for Ghana at the 1968 and 1970 (Afcon) tournaments, told Ashh FM.

"I won the best player both in Ghana and in Africa during my days at Kotoko.

"I will advise the current Kotoko players to be dedicated, determined and play their hearts out to write their names in the history books.

"Infrastructure wise, Kotoko is [moving] backwards because it should be at the same standards with , Esperance and the other big teams in Africa.

"Kotoko should try to get their own stadium and other modern training equipment because they have the greatest support base in Ghana."

Kotoko's current home ground is Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which is owned by the Ghanaian government.

In July, the club took full ownership of a new pitch constructed with help from headline sponsor MTN.

Sunday was a member of the Porcupines' Africa-conquering squad of 1970. A year later, he was named African Footballer of the Year.

In 1983, the 75-year-old led Kotoko to win the Caf , this time as coach of the side.