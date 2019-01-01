Kotoko set for Nigerian challenge and Ashgold get Equatoguinean opponents

The identities of the preliminary first round oppositions in the continental inter-club competitions have been revealed

have a showdown on their hands in the Caf as they have been drawn against 's in the preliminary first round of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors are set for a return to the elite continental inter-club championship after emerging champions in the Special Competition.

Last season, they played in the Confederation Cup, reaching the group stage.

Kotoko's 2019-20 Africa adventure begins with a trip to Nigeria where they will face Pillars, who finished second in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) last season.

The Porcupines then host the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The first leg is scheduled for the weekend of August 9, 10 and 11, with the return game expected two weeks later.

The winners over both legs will square off against the victors of the clash between Hafia FC of Guinea and Etoile Sahel of in the second round of the preliminary phase.

In the Confederation Cup, will battle it out with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea for a place in the second round, where a possible date with RS Berkane of awaits.

Like Kotoko, Ashgold will travel for the first leg before hosting the return fixture, this time at the Obuasi Stadium.

The match holds the same date as Kotoko's in the Champions League.

The Miners qualified for the Confederation Cup as winners of the Ghana Special Competition Knockout.

Akonangui are the 2018-19 Equatoguinean Cup champions.

