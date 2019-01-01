Kotoko players lack experience to play in Africa - Hendricks

The ex-skipper of the Porcupine Warriors shares his thoughts on the defensive struggles of the club in the Caf Confederation Cup

Former Asante Kotoko captain and defender Joseph Hendricks has offered words of advice to the current defensive set-up who have come under fire for their underwhelming performance in their ongoing Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Centre-back duo Ismail Abdul Ganiu and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, in particular, have come under criticism for their below-par performances, a situation which reared its ugly head again on Sunday when the Porcupine Warriors fell 3-1 to Nkana FC of Zambia in a group stage matchday three fixture.

“The Kotoko team isn’t bad," Hendricks, also a former international, told Metro FM.

"They did one of the best recruitment in the country [ahead of commencement of the competition] but playing in the Confederations Cup is different from playing in the local league. Most of the players lack the experience to play in Africa.

“The two centre-backs, to me, seem the same type. One must decide to work for the other. Playing as a centre-back is an enjoyable position on the field but very difficult to play.

“The defenders must understand that once the opposition striker picks the ball ahead of you, you must try to protect your goal post and not to foul the striker.

“Playing for Kotoko as a centre-back is like driving a bus: there is no room for mistakes. You need to stay concentrated for the entire duration.”

Kotoko are set to return to action on Sunday when they host Nkana in a return fixture in Kumasi.

