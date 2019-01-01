Kotoko overturn Special Competition pullout decision

The Porcupine Warriors will honour their semifinal clash with the Phobians according to the Normalisation Committee

have set aside their decision to pull out of the Special Competition following a review of sharing rules of the gate proceeds of the upcoming semifinal between the Kumasi-based side and .

The Porcupine Warriors announced their withdrawal from the campaign on Tuesday, citing unfair conditions, one of which was a bigger share of gate proceeds for Hearts, 40%, who will host the clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the remaining 60% would be split between Kotoko and the Normalisation Committee (NC).

Kotoko had requested for an equal sharing of the proceeds with Hearts or have the game played in a home and away format, but the NC declined and maintained that the meeting would be a one-off in Accra.

"We (NC Special Competition Committee) have agreed to some of the concerns raised by Kotoko so we will share the gate proceeds equally(40%/40%) but the venue still remains Accra Sports Stadium," Kennedy Boakye Ansah, a member of the NC’s special competition committee, told Ash FM on Saturday.

"The same conditions apply to the game involving Ashgold and Karela United (40%40%) so both semifinal games would be coming on as arranged.

"We are all hoping for best games in the semifinals both between (Hearts of Oak/Kotoko) and (Ashgold/Karela United)," he said.

Winners of the semifinals will meet in the grand finale whose eventual winner will represent at the Caf .

