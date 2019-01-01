Kotoko overturn Special Competition pullout decision
Asante Kotoko have set aside their decision to pull out of the Special Competition following a review of sharing rules of the gate proceeds of the upcoming semifinal between the Kumasi-based side and Hearts of Oak.
The Porcupine Warriors announced their withdrawal from the campaign on Tuesday, citing unfair conditions, one of which was a bigger share of gate proceeds for Hearts, 40%, who will host the clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the remaining 60% would be split between Kotoko and the Normalisation Committee (NC).
Kotoko had requested for an equal sharing of the proceeds with Hearts or have the game played in a home and away format, but the NC declined and maintained that the meeting would be a one-off in Accra.
"We (NC Special Competition Committee) have agreed to some of the concerns raised by Kotoko so we will share the gate proceeds equally(40%/40%) but the venue still remains Accra Sports Stadium," Kennedy Boakye Ansah, a member of the NC’s special competition committee, told Ash FM on Saturday.
"The same conditions apply to the game involving Ashgold and Karela United (40%40%) so both semifinal games would be coming on as arranged.
"We are all hoping for best games in the semifinals both between (Hearts of Oak/Kotoko) and (Ashgold/Karela United)," he said.
Winners of the semifinals will meet in the grand finale whose eventual winner will represent Ghana at the Caf Champions League.