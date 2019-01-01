Kotoko midfielder Senanu out of Nkana FC clash

The Porcupine Warriors have confirmed the absence of their key player for the Zambian trip

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu will play no part in his side’s Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia, due to injury.

The Porcupine Warriors management says the influential player is yet to recover from a sprain he sustained during their 2-1 win over Zesco United on Wednesday in the same competition.

Senanu would be out of action for at least a week, according to club officials.

Kotoko will face off against Nkana in matchday three of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday February 24.

All four teams in Group C are on tie at three points, with Zesco leading the log followed by Al Hilal, while Kotoko are third and Nkana fourth.