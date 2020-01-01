Kotoko legend Sunday advises the club amid Caf Champions League participation considerations

The two-time African club champion shares his insight into building a formidable team for a campaign on the continent

Former star Ibrahim Sunday believes the club will need between two to three years to make a strong impact in continental inter-club competitions.

The two-time conquerors of Africa are set to represent in the 2020-21 Caf with an aim of improving upon their first-round elimination in 2019-20.

They received the nod for the championship on the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season.

“Football has been made easy through globalisation. We should be proactive in studying our opponents before meeting them," Sunday, who won the Champions League with Kotoko as a player in 1976 and as a coach in 1983, told Light FM.

"Moreover, we need aggressive and committed players for the course, if thinking of a short term project.

“The long term will need a time of maybe two or three years to prepare the players very well before competing heavily in Caf competitions.

“Determination was the key for us in winning the trophy. We had committed and devoted players who even slept on the floor through hunger in achieving this step because this was a trophy which escaped Kotoko for far too long. That’s how I became the African Footballer of the Year onwards.”

Kotoko's best performance in a continental championship in recent times remains a runners-up finish in the 2004 Confederation Cup following a defeat to country rivals .

The club's new 12-member board, set up in June and has been tasked to restore the glory of the old days.

"The board is not prepared enough and ready to compete, so they should resign from joining the Caf competitions [in the coming season] and concentrate on the next time," former Kotoko striker Osei Kofi, joint-top scorer at the 1965 (Afcon) as Ghana won a second continental title, told Boss FM.

"If [Kotoko] join next season's Caf competitions, it will be a disaster and misuse of money and staff."

Kotoko are regarded as the biggest club in Ghana. With the biggest fanbase, the side has won the Premier League on 23 occasions, with four titles more than nemesis Hearts.