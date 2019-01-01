Kotoko legend Moro calls for the return of captain Frimpong for Al-Hilal clash

Exclusive: The 1970 African champion believes the influential defender has a role to play in Sunday's match

Asante Kotoko legend Dogo Moro wants current captain Amos Frimpong reinstated in the starting eleven for Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup clash with Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan despite the Porcupine Warriors producing their best defensive home performance in his absence when the club hosted Nkana FC of Zambia last weekend.

Frimpong, who was suspended against Nkana due to an accumulation of yellow cards, was one of three changes made to Kotoko’s defence, which had been criticised for a run of underwhelming performances. In his place, Daniel Darkwah was given the nod.

The reshuffling paid off as Kotoko claimed not only a 3-0 victory but also their first clean sheet at home in the ongoing continental campaign.

“It is normal for players to lose their positions after missing games. All those on the fringes want to become regulars so they don’t joke with any opportunities they get," Moro told Goal.

“But Amos Frimpong must be brought back into the starting set-up because he is the captain of the team.

“It must not always be about when we conceded and when we did not. In every match the pedigree of players is needed. It is not easy or good to sideline your captain.

“Amos should be brought back.”

Nine of Kotoko’s 10 goals scored so far in Africa this season have come in the first half, which has raised concerns about the match-fitness of the team, considering the fact that they entered the competition in November without having played any competitive game since June.

However, Moro, who won the 1970 African Cup of Champions Clubs – now the Caf - is not worried: “Football is down to strategy so once they get enough goals, the players do not have to be forced to play all out all the time.

“All that is needed is a win. The three points are all that matter.

“The boys are supposed to reserve energy after getting in a good position in the game because there are more matches ahead.”

He then spoke about Kotoko’s chances of progressing from the group to the quarter-finals.

“Kotoko will qualify because I trust our defence,” said Moro, who was one time also team manager of Kotoko.

“I was very scared at the start of the competition. But having watched about three matches, I can see that the team is improving. I see improvement in every game.

“It is also possible to win the cup. We will reach the final, and when we get there, then I will be able to tell how our fortunes will be.”

Presently, Kotoko sit second in Group C, one point adrift of Hilal, who lead the table with seven points.