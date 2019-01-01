Kotoko dispatch RTU in Special Competition Knockout as Hearts fixture gets rescheduled

The Porcupines have secured a ticket for the round of 16 following a home win on Wednesday but the Phobians' game got postponed to Thursday

A 3-1 win over Real Tamale United has sent to the round of 16 of the Special Competition Knockout on Wednesday but arch-rivals will have to wait until Thursday to decide their fate.

At Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kwame Boahene, Daniel Nii Adjei and Abdul Ganiyu netted to propel the Porcupines to the next round.

For their next challenge, CK Akonnor's outfit will face off against the winners of the Wa Suntaa-Nkoranza Warriors fixture which was disrupted by rains on Wednesday and has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Hearts' clash with Uncle T Stars has also been postponed to Thursday due to bad weather. The victors will have a date with the winners of the Unistar Academy-Amidaus Professionals tie which has also been rescheduled for Thursday.

Elsewhere, have secured a ticket for the next round following a 1-0 triumph over Young Apostles. The Miners will meet one of New Edubiasie United and Asokwa Deportivo in the round of 16.

In Tarkwa, Tahiru Awudu and Kalibo Dedy Toussaint scored to give top tier side a 2-1 triumph over lower-division outfit Bibiani Goldstars whose consolation came from Derek Amevor. The Yellow and Mauves will face off against the victors of the Samartex-Tamale City match-up.

Premier League outfit required penalties to edge Division One club Berekum after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. The shootout ended 4-3, giving the Fire Boys qualification to meet BA United who beat Kintampo FC 2-0 in an all-lower division clash.

Similarly, topflight Karela United beat Division One side Nzema Kotoko 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. The winners will come up against Vision FC who defeated Young Wise 1-0 in another all-lower division encounter.

Article continues below

At the Nduom Sports Stadium, Division One club and visitors Heart of Lions caused an upset by a 1-0 victory over Premier League team Elmina Sharks. The Kpando-based outfit will meet the winners of the Kotoku Royals and Tema Youth tie in the last 16.

Liberty Professionals and Mighty Jets will square off against Skyy FC and Proud United respectively on Thursday following the postponement of their games on Wednesday.

The ultimate winners of the competition will represent Ghana in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

