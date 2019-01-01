Kotoko coach Konadu sheds light on difficult Eleven Wonders challenge

The Porcupine Warriors boss reflects on Sunday's matchday one encounter in the Ghana Premier League

coach Maxwell Konadu admits his side struggled despite securing all three points in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors got the 2019-20 campaign off on a winning note courtesy of a 1-0 home victory at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Justice Blay got the decisive goal in the second minute of the match.

"The game was very difficult. We understand because it's the first match of the season," Konadu told reporters after the game.

"From last week, we planned how we wanted to play. Initially things went well but eventually we were not able to score more goals [after the first goal].

"I think Eleven Wonders came in much stronger in the second half than we did.

"It wasn't an easy match but [winning shows we're] a good team.

"[We ended] on a bad note but we still managed to pull a win. I think that's good on our side."

Kotoko, 24-time champions, presently sit seventh on the league table.

The Porcupines next play Legon Cities FC, formerly known as Wa All Stars, away.

