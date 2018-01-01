Kotoko coach confident of Confederation Cup group stage berth after Coton Sport draw

The Porcupine Warriors boss expresses confidence in their chances of getting the better of Coton Sport of Cameroon to make the next round

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor believes their dream of making the Caf Confederation Cup group stage remains on course after finding the identity of their opponent for the playoff round.

The draw on Friday pitted the Ghanaian representatives against Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon. The winner of the two-legged tie will it make to the group stage.

The Kumasi-based side are set to travel for the first leg between January 11 and 13 next year, before hosting the return encounter between January 18 and 20.

“I’m optimistic we can make it. But that will come with a lot of responsibilities," Akunnor told 442gh.

"We need to work hard to get that. It will not be easy.

“Our target is to make it to the group stage of the competition but it will come with a lot of effort.

"We identified some areas we need to improve after our game with Kariobangi Sharks and we are working on it."

Kotoko beat Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round to secure a ticket to the playoffs.

Coton Sport, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Ismaily of Egypt on aggregate in the first round of the Caf Champions League, effectively demoting them to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Last season, the Porcupine Warriors were kicked out of the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round.

