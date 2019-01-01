Kotoko coach Akonnor hoping to exploit home advantage against Zesco United

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor wants to make the most of home advantage in their quest to qualify from the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Zesco United in Kumasi on Wednesday in what will be their first game of the group stage on home soil.

The Group C tie will be their second of the series following a 1-0 opening day defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan.

“Zesco United won their first match and we are also looking forward to winning our first match here on home soil,” Akonnor told his club's official website.

“There is the need for us to win our home matches if we want to go far in the competition.

"We are looking forward to the match against Zesco.

"We know it is a tough one, but are convinced that it is winnable.”

“It is about talking to the players, exercising and practising on the ways we can defend well," he said.

Article continues below

Akonnor believes they could avoid the mistakes that led to some of the goals they conceded in their previous games.

"Most of them are individual errors which we can easily correct by getting the lads to play as a team and defend very well and as a unit when off the ball."

After the Zesco fixture, Kotoko will face Nkana FC in Zambia on February 24 to wrap up the first round of the group stage.

