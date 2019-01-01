Kotoko coach Akonnor: Defeat against Al Hilal was avoidable

The Porcupine Warriors coach lost his first match of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign on Sunday

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has admitted his disappointment following a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal in the Caf Confederation Cup Group C opening game in Sudan on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors struggled throughout the game with Waleed Bakhiet capitalising on a defensive blunder by defenders Agyemang Badu and Abdul Ganiu to score the only goal of the match.

"I was not satisfied with the way we played against Al Hilal especially in the first half," Akonnor said.

"We committed several basic mistakes and did not keep the ball very well because the players looked somehow jittery. We conceded a goal which I thought could have been avoided. For the first time in this competition, we had to come from behind and it is a lesson which will help us improve ahead of our subsequent games.

"Our attention and game plan will have to change so that we can record a good scoreline in the next game. We still have five games to play therefore qualification is within our reach," he added.

Kotoko will need a reaction at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on February 13 when they host Zesco United, who won their game 2-0 against fellow Zambian club Nkana FC.