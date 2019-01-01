Kotoko coach Akonnor confirms plans to beef up squad for Caf Confed

The Porcupine Warriors boss hopes to strengthen his squad ahead of the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has revealed plans to bolster his squad with new players ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

The Ghanaian giants are hoping to pick one of the two slots in Group C for the knockout round after they were paired with Zesco United, Al Hilal and Nkana FC.

"We have discussed plans to bring in new players at this point internally but I won't mention names of any player for now," Akonnor told Nhyira FM.

"There are names but I won't delve deep into them for now. We will look forward as to how each of them will help before we sign or register them. We want to improve in every game so anything can happen," he added.

Akonnor also praised supporters for their role in helping the club reach the group stage, counting on them for the remainder of the campaign.

"The support we enjoyed in the game against Coton Sport was incredible. It was unbelievable and I was proud of how the fans reacted. I believe if we will progress from this group a lot will depend on them," Akonnor said.

"I know they will be looking forward to witnessing a good performance from us at this stage but we will also want to feel the love from them even when things are not going as planned. We know how they can help us win games because their chanting at some point urges us on," he added.

Kotoko's first game in the group stage takes place on February 3 against Nkana FC.