Kotoko coach admits need for improvement after Kariobangi Sharks win

The Porcupine Warriors coach feels there is still room for improvement for his side despite the victory over Sharks in Caf Confed Cup

Asante Kotoko coach C.K. Akonnor has admitted the need for improvement despite his side's 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks to progress to the next stage of Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors managed a goalless draw in the first leg but goals from Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Amos Frimpong were enough to see them through after struggling to contain the visitors throughout the return leg in Kumasi.

"We have qualified to the next stage but it is still work in progress because I need to work on several things, " Akonnor said.

"We need to improve in several aspects of our game in order to achieve what we are aiming at. I must also praise Kariobangi Sharks because they were very good and dangerous with the ball. They played with lots of confidence and managed to create decent opportunities too.

"I will praise the fans for their unflinching support throughout the game because that spurred us on to achieve the win. I'm very hopeful that they will continue with this in the subsequent games, " he added.

Akonnor, however, did not blame goalkeeper Felix Annan despite committing a howler which cost them the goal from the visitors.

"I've spoken to Annan after the game about it but I don't blame him for the goal he conceded. I scored something similar against Oliver Kahn (Bayern Munich) in the Bundesliga so sometimes it happens. You can't blame him much, " he said.

Kotoko will now face one of the clubs which have been eliminated from the Caf Champions League before they can make it to the group stage.