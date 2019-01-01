Kotoko captain eyeing 'positive result' against Nkana FC in Confederation Cup last eight quest

The skipper looks ahead to Sunday's trip to Zambia in the continental inter-club competition

Asante Kotoko ace Amos Frimpong believes a positive result in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia will go a long way to boost the Porcupine Warriors' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Ghanaians, who beat Zesco United - also of Zambia - 2-1 in Kumasi following an opening day away defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan, are hoping to make it two wins on the spin in the matchday three fixture in Kitwe.

Nkana, likewise, are eyeing a second consecutive victory, having beaten Al Hilal 2-1 in their last game.

“We need a positive result against Nkana in order to enhance our chances of qualification from the group because it is an open one,” Frimpong, who has two goals to his name so far, told Graphic Sports.

“As for our three home matches, they are must-wins for us.

"So I think the focus should be on the away matches and how we will be able to get good results."

Kotoko, like the other three teams in Group C, have three points to their name ahead of the matchday three fixture.

The Porcupines, who are back in the 'money zone' of the Confederation Cup for the first time in 11 years, are looking to finish among the top two to qualify for the next round.

A quarter-final berth will bring them closer to their hopes of going a step better than they did in 2004 when they finished as losing finalists.

Last year, they exited the championship in the preliminary round.

