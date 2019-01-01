Kotoko boss Akonnor wants fans off the back of his players after Nkana triumph in Confederation Cup

The Porcupine Warriors coach sheds light on Sunday's victory over Kalampa in the continental inter-club championship

Following Sunday's 3-0 win over Zambia's Nkana FC in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor has called on fans of the club to be measured in their criticism of players.

The playing body, particularly the centre-back pair of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Ismail Abdul Ganiu, came under heavy criticism for their below-par performance in the 3-1 away loss to Kalampa in the first leg. Striker Songne Yacouba has also received a lot of stick for his profligacy.

In the reverse fixture, goals from Safiu Abdul Fatawu, Martin Antwi and Emmanuel Gyamfi handed the Porcupine Warriors all three points in Kumasi.

"We are trying our best. Today we have won 3-0 and it's important that we did so without conceding a goal,' Akonnor said at the post-match conference.

"It is a worry how some people see the game.

"I am not worried by criticisms but if it gets personal, then it's a problem.

"Sometimes it gets too harsh on the players and this is about the most difficult moment I have had in my career - trying to psyche up the players for this game."

Sunday's result has moved Akonnor's outfit to second in Group C behind Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman, who beat Zesco United - also of Zambia - 3-1 in the other group game to leap to the summit of the group with seven points.

"I wasn't worried about how we would possess the ball but about how we would defend," said the former and captain.

Article continues below

"I was worried we were going to change the set-up, but the new players came in and did a marvelous job."

Kotoko return to action on matchday five with a home game against Al Hilal on March 10.

The top two teams at the end of the group series qualify for the quarter-finals.