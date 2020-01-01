Kotei: Young Africans in talks with Kaizer Chiefs over Ghanaian midfielder

The 27-year-old has found extremely difficult to break into the Amakhosi starting line-up and is set to make way for Teddy Akumu before January 31

Goal can confirm that Young Africans SC is in talks with over the possibility of signing James Kotei.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Amakhosi at the start of the season but he is yet to make a competitive debut for the club.

He is set to make way for Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu, who has already arrived in the country to sign a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

A source within the Amakhosi camp has confirmed to Goal that Kotei will leave for Young Africans provided both teams reach an agreement.

"The club is already in talks with Tanzanian club Young Africans for Kotei to move there. It looks promising but you know the nature of negotiations. The two teams still have to agree first and then the player can discuss personal terms with the suitable club," the source told Goal.

The source also revealed that Kotei wants to leave the club in an attempt to play regular football again.

Furthermore, Goal had it confirmed that Akumu is already training with Chiefs at Naturena, and he's just waiting for Kotei's move to be finalised before putting pen to paper.

This is because the Glamour Boys have already exhausted their foreign quota for the season, and need to make room for the former Zesco United midfielder by sacrificing one more foreign international.

Article continues below

"Akumu is already here and training with the team. He started training on Friday. The deal with him has been agreed in principle and he's just waiting for Kotei to move before signing and being officially unveiled by the club," concluded the source.

On Sunday, Ernst Middendorp said he didn't know the whereabouts of Kotei while Kaizer Motaung admitted last week that a new signing for Chiefs will be unveiled in the next two to three weeks.

The Glamour Boys have until January 31 to make Akumu's deal happen and finalise Kotei's move to Young Africans.