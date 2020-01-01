Kotei: FC Slavia Mozyr sign former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

The 26-year-old has found himself a new home in Belarus after rejecting several offers on the African continent

Former midfielder James Kotei has found a new home in Belarus just a few weeks after leaving .

The international has signed a one-year deal with FC Slavia Mozyr as he looks to get his football career back on track.

The former Simba SC man is already in Belarus and put pen to paper on Thursday.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder James Kotei has signed a one year contract with FC Slavia Mozyr in Belarus pic.twitter.com/kuYSP859oI — YAC Media Sports (@YACMediaSports) January 30, 2020

Kotei spent just six months at Naturena following his arrival from Simba SC at the start of the season.

However, he left Chiefs without making a competitive debut as Ernst Middendorp preferred Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and George Maluleka ahead of him.

Amakhosi then bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Anthony Akumu and had tried to sell Kotei to Young Africans in .

But the 26-year-old decided against joining Yanga and his contract was terminated by Amakhosi who needed to wrap up Akumu's deal.

Kotei will now look to make the most of this opportunity at FC Slavia Mozyr in the next 12 months.