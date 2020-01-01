Kone: Nimes snap up Senegalese forward from Dynamo Dresden

The Senegal youth international has teamed up with the Crocodiles after reaching a deal which will keep him at the club until 2023

side have announced the signing of Moussa Kone from Dynamo Dresden on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old was in fine form before his departure from the German second-tier club, scoring six goals in 16 league appearances this season.

Nimes, 17th on the Ligue 1 table, have recruited the Senegalese in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Le Nîmes Olympique est fier et heureux de vous annoncer le transfert de Moussa Koné au Nîmes Olympique.



Le joueur s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2023. Bienvenue Moussa ! #CrocoDeal pic.twitter.com/BUr25V9Dca — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) January 22, 2020

Kone started his European career with Swiss club FC Zurich in 2016 before joining Dynamo Dresden two year later.

Article continues below

The forward will link up with his compatriot Sidy Sarr, ’s Zinedine Ferhat, ’s Yassine Benrahou and Togo’s Kévin Denkey at Nimes.

Kone could make his first appearance for his new club when they take on in a league game on Saturday.