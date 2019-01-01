Konadu assesses Kotoko's Confederation Cup adventure ahead of Nkana FC tie

The ex-coach of the Porcupine Warriors speaks on the club's performance in Africa so far this season

Former Asante Kotoko boss and current assistant coach of national team Maxwell Konadu has given the club a pat on the back ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia on Sunday.

Currently tied on three points with the other three teams in Group C, the Porcupine Warriors are set to play away to Kalampa on matchday three of the group stage at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

It has been an interesting journey for the Kumasi-based side, who entered the championship in November with a new coach and without competitive action since last June following the suspension of the Ghana and the .

“They are doing very well [in the Confederation Cup]. I’m happy with what they have done so far. Anyone who understands the game knows that because it’s not easy,” Konadu said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“They have gone through some phases of development and a lot of the players are new.

“At the beginning of the season, many of them were not in the team.

“When you put all this into consideration plus the change of managers, I think the management must be commended. They have done well."

Kotoko, who exited the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round last season, opened this season with a 2-1 aggregate win over of , before handing

Coton Sport Garoua of a 5-3 aggregate defeat in the playoffs to progress to the group stage.

In the 'money zone', Akonnor's outfit fell 1-0 to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on matchday one before coming back with a 2-1 victory over Zesco United - another team from Zambia.

