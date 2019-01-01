Kompany names van Dijk as best centre-back in Premier League history

The former Manchester City defender selected the Liverpool star as the league's best ahead of the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand

Former star Vincent Kompany has named Virgil van Dijk as the best centre-back he's seen in the Premier League ahead of the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinany.

Van Dijk joined from in January 2018, becoming the world's most expensive defender at the time in the process.

He's since helped establish the Reds backling as one of the best in the world, helping guide the team to a final win over in June.

And while there have been players that have dominated for longer periods of time, Kompany says there are none that have changed a team quite like van Dijk who, for Kompany's money, is the best centre-back the league has ever seen.

"I would bring it back to Virgil van Dijk, he’s not been on the scene as long as Terry, Ferdinand who have been around for a long time but the signs he’s shown in the last few years," Kompany said ahead of his testimonial with Manchester City.

"He's shown if he had been around longer he’d have been at the top for a long time. The Liverpool before Van Dijk and after are a completely different setup. I’ll give him that one."

Van Dijk has made a total of 78 appearances for Liverpool, having scored eight goals during his time at Anfield.

In 2018-19, van Dijk's first full season with the club, Liverpool allowed just 22 goals, best in the Premier League, having conceded 46 and 42 in the two years prior.

The Dutch defender's performances have earned him recognition in the form of a number of awards, having been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last month while also earning PFA

Van Dijk is also expected to battle the star and legend for this year's Ballon d'Or, with the Liverpool defender listed as the favourite for the time being.

This season, Liverpool have conceded just three goals in four matches to start the Premier League season, with van Dijk featuring in all four of those matches.