Kolo Toure joins Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

The former Cote d'Ivoire international has returned to the English top-flight as coach with the King Power Stadium outfit

KoloToure has joined Brendan Rodgers’ backroom staff as first team coach at side .

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old was announced as the new boss of the Foxes following the sacking of Claude Puel following a string of poor results.

Rodgers who has forged a productive coaching partnership with the Toure - his former player at - since the duo teamed up in September 2017 at moved along with the former Ivorian defender to the King Power Stadium.

The pair helped the Celtic Park outfit win the Scottish League Championship, Cup and League Cup last season.

“Joining the Club’s established team of first team staff will be assistant manager, Chris Davies; first team fitness coach, Glen Driscoll; and first team coach, Kolo Touré,” read a statement from the club website.

Toure featured for , and Liverpool winning the Premier League with both the Gunners and City among other titles before departing to join Celtic in 2016.

The former Gunners star along with Rodgers will hope to hit the ground running with a victory for Leicester against on Sunday.