Kolo Toure: Football world celebrates Ivory Coast legend at 39

The former Ivory Coast international has been sent heartfelt messages as he clocks a new age

Confederation of African Football (Caf), , and have celebrated Kolo Toure on his birthday.

The legend, who is currently an assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at Premier League side Leicester clocks 39.

Toure retires from professional football in 2017 after an illustrious career playing in and , Where he featured for the Gunners, the Reds, and .

During his time in England, he won several accolades including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Community shield diadems.

Toure claimed the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup trophy after leaving Liverpool in 2016 for the Bhoys, where he started his coaching career.

On the international stage, he had 120 caps for Ivory Coast and played a key role as the Elephants won the 2015 .

The football governing bodies and his former clubs have sent birthday messages to him as he reaches a new age.

Happy Birthday to Kolo Toure! 🎉



🇨🇮 The Ivorian legend has amassed over 💯 caps with his national team & participated in 7⃣ editions of the #TotalAFCON winning his last one in 2015! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/XBn6TQ7m07 — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 19, 2020

Happy birthday, Kolo Toure 🥳 pic.twitter.com/AmqO0NFcqY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 19, 2020

A defender so good he became an Invincible twice.



Happy birthday, Kolo! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/95TJbfTfzW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2020