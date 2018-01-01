Kolkata Derby: Goalkeeping is an area of concern for both Mohun Bagan & East Bengal

The custodians of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have not been in pristine form in recent past. Could a Goalkeeping blunder decide the derby?

Debjit Majumdar shot to instant fame with a memorable performance in the Kolkata derby in the 2014-15 I-League season, when he kept at bay the venomous striking duo of Ranti Martins and Dudu Omagbemi. East Bengal created a flurry of chances in the first half but Majumdar stood his ground to keep the scoreline unchanged until a fortuitous strike by Balwant Singh at the other end handed Mohun Bagan the lead.

Since then, the fate of multiple derbies has been decided by the goalkeepers but for the wrong reasons. In the latest encounter in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), which ended in a 2-2 draw, Bagan GK Shilton Paul was at fault on both occasions. Bagan had a healthy lead of 2-0 which got halved in the injury time of the first half due to a silly error by Paul under the sticks. Johnny Acosta's header should have been a bread and butter save for the likes of Paul who take pride in donning the Maroon and Green jersey for over a decade. But he fluffed his lines and the rebound fell for the Costa Rican which was headed home with ease.

The shot-stopper also has the tendency to lose his concentration at crucial moments and the team pays heavily for it. Just minutes before East Bengal's second, he got involved in an unnecessary scuffle with Mahmoud Al Amna and lost his focus. After that, what should have been a comfortable take at the first post of a Lalrindika Ralte's corner he barely managed to get his hand to it and the loose ball fell kindly for Laldanmawia Ralte to push it into the net.

He has a tendency to come off his line unnecessarily and has been punished on many occasions while doing so and former Mohun Bagan keeper Hemanta Dora hits the nail on the head.

"There is a lack of consistency on the part of the keepers. Nobody knows when they will perform and when they will slip in easy goals. Moreover, a lot needs to be worked on when they need to come out to claim balls. Either they come out early or late," said Dora to Goal.

His competitor Sankar Roy has also looked shaky with the gloves. After having a solid start against Gokulam Kerala FC the weaknesses of the keeper have slowly unravelled in the next couple of games. Against Aizawl FC, he struggled to collect the looping crosses as he is not one of the tallest players on the pitch.

Against Chennai City FC, the woodwork came to his rescue on the 73rd minute as Sandro Rodriguez's header came off the far post with him being completely out of position. But eight minutes later he ran out of luck and Nestor Gordillo scored at the first post. He was a fraction slow to react and his finger-tip touch to the ball was not enough to keep the ball out.

East Bengal is also not better off as far as the last line of defence is concerned.

Ubaid CK allowed Aizawl to crawl back into the game after he failed to collect the ball cleanly off a corner. Aizawl made the best use of the melee thereafter and scored the equaliser.

Once again it was Ubaid's blunder which led to Minerva's goal in the 82nd minute. The Keralite could not judge the pace of the cross floated in by Moinuddin Khan and was slow to reach the ball even after committing himself prematurely. A lack of communication was also evident with his defenders.

The current East Bengal number one Rakshit Dagar has looked better than the three mentioned above but he has also had his moments of uncertainty and nervousness. The first lesson of any goalkeeping tutorial is that one should always keep an eye on the ball. And Dagar failed to do so during Chennai City's opener. Instead of tracking the ball, he got distracted by the dummy run of Nestor and allowed Sandro to score.

Against Gokulam he was fortunate enough to not concede a penalty after he caught Christian Sabah inside the box. Moreover, there were several times his lack of communication with his defenders was evident.

"It pains to watch East Bengal nowadays. I don't know from where do they get these goalkeepers. A goalkeeper's task is to organise his defence. But they hardly do that. If good Bengali goalkeepers do not turn up then it is difficult for Kolkata clubs. If the attack line does not perform well then a goalkeeper could at least win a point for his team with the saves. But we hardly see any match winning from a goalkeeper these days," lamented former India international keeper Atanu Bhattacharya.

Keeping in mind the recent form of the four contenders it will not be surprising if the fate of the upcoming derby on Sunday is decided by a goalkeeping blunder. Pressure will be on both custodians and especially on Paul whose derby performance in the current season has been far below expectations.