Kodjia touts quality of Adomah as Championship heads for decisive run

The Ivorian has lauded the influence of the Ghanaian in The Lions' attack

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia has praised the quality of Ghana attacker Albert Adomah in highlighting the potency of the club's forward line.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Claret and Blue set-up this season, although admittedly, his influence does not exactly match last term's exploits.

Two league assists to his name so far this season, the Black Star racked up 14 goals in the Championship last campaign, ending the term as the club's top scorer.

"[The forward line at Aston Villa has] lots of potentials!," Kodjia told his club's official website.

"We have Tammy [Abraham], Anwar [El Ghazi], Yannick [Bolasie], Jack [Grealish], Albert – and there’s also John [McGinn] bursting forward to join in too.

"There’s good attacking quality. Yannick and Anwar are tricky and explosive providers. Tammy and I are goalscorers.

"Albert does both – as he showed last season. Jack has everything.

Article continues below

"It’s a good threat to have in the Championship and we have to keep showing it every week. That’s our focus in the final part of the season."

Adomah has made 20 league appearances so far this season.

He has previously been on the books of Middlesbrough, Bristol City, and Barnet.