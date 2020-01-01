Kodjia sends message to Aston Villa after Al-Gharafa move

The Ivory Coast international has reflected on his time at the Villa Park, thanking the club for their support

Jonathan Kodjia has sent a message of appreciation to and their fans after leaving the Premier League side for Qatari’s Al-Gharafa.

The forward joined the Villa Park outfit in the summer of 2016 and made 91 league appearances with scoring 29 goals to his name.

Last season, the 30-year-old international played a prominent role as Villa gained promotion to the Premier League.

Following the completion of his move, Kodjia took to the social media to thank the club as he looks forward to his new challenge with the Cheetahs in .

“A page turns for all, for Aston Villa, for the Villans and for me, after four intense seasons from which we will remember many positive things, in 2016 my debut at Villa Park and achievements,” he posted on Instagram.

“Three championships seasons and the beginning of the premier league season. Beyond the titles and the adventures that lasted almost four years, the people I met and this experience will forever leave an incredible mark in my heart, that is why I can only thank you all: I would like to thank the President who showed me his support and his honesty at all times.

“Thank you to the technical staff, without whom the team could not have completed these magnificent seasons. We are fortunate to be able to count on high-quality stewards, coach, physiotherapists, doctors, physical trainers and masseurs, who have enabled all the players to evolve in serenity. And thank you to the security and rescue service for their reliability.

“Thanks to supporters of Aston Villa Whether you are Villans, club subscribers or occasional spectators, you played a vital role in my progress. During the week or the weekend, you knew how to respond present and give a voice whatever the result of the game you attended.

“You had supported me since the first day in both good and bad times with the players with whom I worked and who we had made the club progress and who helped us to progress too .

“Thank you to my family and all the people and professionals who accompanied me on this path.

“After this great experience in Birmingham city which welcomed me so well and in this club Aston Villa which will not stop growing, I left Villa Park, a void behind but with a magical experience.

“I am preparing for a new challenge while staying Villans, I shout a very strong go Villans! Let the new adventure begins in Al Gharafa.”