Kodisang: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs target joins another Portuguese club after failed Chaves transfer from Braga

The former Bidvest Wits player will spend the upcoming campaign with the Green and Whites who have an option to buy him

Moreirense have confirmed the signing of former South Africa youth international Kobamelo Kodisang from Braga.

The 22-year-old attacker joined the club which campaigns in the third tier of Portuguese football, Liga Portugal 2, on a season-long loan deal from Braga ahead of the 2022-23 term.

Kodisang has found a new club almost two weeks after his proposed transfer to Primeira Liga side Chaves collapsed and he returned to Braga with Kaizer Chiefs having lost interest in him.

The Green and Whites announced Kodisang's arrival from the Primeira Liga club on Tuesday night through their official website

"Moreirense Futebol SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with SC Braga for the temporary transfer of the athlete Kobamelo Kodisang until the end of this season with an option to buy," a club statement read.

"Kodisang is a 22-year-old international for South Africa and prefers to play as a left winger, having represented SC Braga B in the last three seasons, accounting for 57 games and scoring 16 goals for the Arsenalistas' "B" team, being called up to work in the main team on several occasions, having made his debut last season against Estoril in the Primeira Liga.

"Moreirense's most recent reinforcement also has a presence in the Tokyo Olympic Games in his career."

Kodisang's former South Africa under-17, under-20 and under-23 teammate Luther Singh spent the 2019-20 season out on loan at Moreirense from Braga and he is currently with FC Copenhagen in Denmark.