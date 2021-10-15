‘Knife will be closer to the throat’ - Kaizer Chiefs’ Baxter ahead of Chippa United clash

The 68-year-old British tactician is feeling the pressure heading into the round seven matches in the top-flight

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has admitted he is under pressure to retain his role at the club as they prepare to face Chippa United in a Premier Soccer League fixture on Saturday.

Amakhosi have had a disastrous start to the new campaign as they are placed 12th on the 16-team table with six points from six matches.

As they prepare to host Chippa at FNB Stadium, the 68-year-old British tactician is already feeling the pressure but that has become the daily lot of professional coaches.

He also revealed despite his counterpart Gavin Hunt facing his former club, he will not influence the outcome of the top-flight battle.

'That is the nature of the job'

“Hunt’s position as a former Chiefs coach will not influence the contest,” said Baxter as quoted by IOL. “It is business as usual, except that the knife will be closer to the throat.

“Every day, coaches are under pressure – that is the nature of the job. I am the only coach who has won anything at Chiefs in the last six years, and you [a journalist ask if my job is on the line. Every coach is threatened every day.”

On Chiefs' readiness to face Chippa, Baxter said: “We had all the players back from the international break, and we were able to have an intense session this morning.

“The lads from Bafana are in good spirits and are okay. The other lads from the national teams came back fully fit.

“During the international break, we worked hard with a reduced squad. Lebo [Manyama] has broken down again and unfortunately, we have had to pull him from training.

“[Leonardo] Castro is working hard on returning to full fitness. [Dumsani] Zuma has started running and looking to get back. Siya [Ngezana] is not ready to play, and it is too soon to say when Samir [Nurkovic] will return after his operation.”

'No reason to rotate goalkeepers'

On the goalkeeping situation at his club, Baxter explained: “We have settled a little bit, not on giving the number one to Daniel [Akpeyi] but allowing him after a couple of good performances to throw down the marker and a challenge.

“He is experienced and now we probably need experience. He has been playing well and he has done well for his national team.

“It is not that he has taken the No 1 shirt, but I feel there is no real reason to be rotating at this moment.”