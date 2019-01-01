Klopp's 'perfect' team could be the best in Liverpool's history, claims Kuyt

The Dutchman says the German's ideas have been executed to perfection by the Anfield club and thinks he could create a dynasty in the coming years

is a "perfect" team, according to former Reds forward Dirk Kuyt, who believes Jurgen Klopp's side are on the verge of becoming one of the most memorable in history.

After finishing second behind in the Premier League, Liverpool have the chance to cap a remarkable season with silverware when they take on in the .

Saturday's contest in Madrid is the second successive Champions League final that Liverpool have appeared in, with the Reds having lost 3-1 to in Kiev last season.

It represents the fourth major final that Liverpool have taken part in under Klopp, though the former boss is still in the hunt for his first trophy during his time in charge of the Reds.

And Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield between 2006 and 2012 and scored in Liverpool's 2007 Champions League final defeat to , has lauded Klopp's impact.

"Absolutely," Kuyt told Football when asked if Liverpool are a perfect side. "Everyone is in tune.

"Klopp's ideas are perfect. It really looks like the players are doing exactly what they want from them.

"From the moment he arrived, he had a very clear idea of ​​what he wanted. And all big projects, big ideas require time.

"The club allowed Klopp to set up this team, he was given enough time to do it. The puzzle is complete. They failed to win the Premier League but finished second with a bewildering number of points.

"I'm already excited to see next season. Every year there is progress.

Article continues below

"This may be the beginning of a Liverpool team that will be remembered forever. If they can start with the Champions League, then maybe the Premier League next year, they will most likely become one of the best Liverpool teams ever seen."

Unlike last season's final, Liverpool head into the all-Premier League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano as favourites, having finished 26 points above Tottenham in the top flight.

They have already pulled off a miraculous victory against just to get to the final, hvaing overturned a 3-0 first-leg semi-final deficit with a 4-0 win at Anfield last month.