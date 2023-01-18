'The door is open for everybody' - Klopp admits improved Wolves performance has given him selection headache & offers positive Nunez injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted Tuesday's win against Wolves has made selection difficult ahead of Saturday's league clash against Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? A Harvey Elliot wonder strike early in the first half was the difference as Liverpool edged into the FA Cup fourth round after their 1-0 replay win at Wolves. After the match, Klopp revealed that no-one will be guaranteed a starting place in their next match, as he hoped to have Darwin Nunez - who missed Wednesday's third-round tie - back in contention in the coming days.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Yeah, yeah. We have a couple of days training. I don’t think it would be right after one game to say that’s the team for the next eight weeks or whatever. Let’s have a look," Klopp told reporters. "I hope that Darwin is coming back and training tomorrow or Thursday. He might then be in contention.

"Kostas got a knock in the back so let’s see how they recover. We have now this game and four days to train and after that five or six of days of training until the next game. It’s always like this, it’s always about who shows up in training. The door is open for everybody. We have to fight and whoever is ready to fight has a good chance to play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool take on fellow league strugglers Chelsea on Saturday, with both sides level on points but way off the pace in the table, sitting ninth and tenth, respectively. Klopp's side will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in the league after their dismal display against Brighton on Saturday, a feat which the Blues managed with a narrow victory over Crystal Palace the following day.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German tactician will lead his side out against Chelsea knowing anything less than three points will be insufficient to keep their very faint top-four hopes alive.