'Just the first step!' - Klopp warns Liverpool they are yet to turn the corner despite morale-boosting Ajax win

Jurgen Klopp basked in the delight of Liverpool's dramatic win over Ajax, but warned that this was only "the first step" on the road to recovery.

Matip's late header secured a vital victory

Reds are still searching for best form

Klopp's side do not play again now until October 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Joel Matip's 89th-minute header gave the Reds a priceless 2-1 victory at Anfield on Tuesday, just as it looked as if their indifferent start to the season was about to continue. Mohamed Salah had given them a first-half lead, only for Mohammed Kudus to level for Ajax before the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport post-match, Klopp said: "I'm not picky, but it was a nice celebration, and showed everything that the boys thought today. Nothing is 'over', either negative or positive, it is the first step, but a very important step for us. Now we have a strange break, pretty long. We have to hope and pray the boys come back [from the international break] fit and healthy and then Brighton is waiting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory over Ajax was only the third that Liverpool have recorded in eight competitive games this season, but it helps lift the gloom which had appeared after the 4-1 thrashing away to Napoli in their opening Champions League group match. For Matip, it was a first Champions League goal in nine years, with his last coming for Schalke in 2013.

DID YOU KNOW? Matip’s goal was his 10th for Liverpool in all competitions, with the Reds avoiding defeat in all 10 of those matches he’s scored in, winning nine.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are not in action again until October 1, when they face Brighton at Anfield, after their Premier League trip to Chelsea, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed.