'I don't expect anything' - Klopp predicts quiet end to Liverpool's January transfer window despite centre-back calls

The Reds are unlikely to make any major signings this month as they look to get back on track following a dismal recent run of results

Jurgen Klopp expects a quiet end to the transfer window for Liverpool, despite the Reds’ recent slide.

The Premier League champions head to Tottenham on Thursday night on a run of five league games without a win.

This form, as well as the club’s injury list, has led to calls for a new centre-back to be signed, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined for the long-term and Joel Matip’s fitness unreliable at best.

Liverpool sources though insist that those calls will be resisted, with the club still counting the total cost of the coronavirus pandemic and unwilling to gamble financially on what they feel would be a short-term measure.

Klopp said last week that he understood the stance of owners Fenway Sports Group, even though he admitted that a new addition would be helpful at this point, and he is not expecting any dramatic late business at Anfield before Monday’s deadline.

“Not really, no,” he told reporters. “I would not say absolutely 100 per cent no but I don’t expect anything to happen, to be honest.”

Instead, the German will look to get his current squad back firing, after a dreadful few weeks.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of captain Jordan Henderson at Spurs, while Matip should also return having missed the FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Klopp accepts the scrutiny which comes with overseeing the club’s worst run in four years, though he is backing his players to shut out the external noise and find a way back into form.

“It's normal,” he said. “People in general, everything is massive news or it is not. Every day, every two seconds, there is news outside and you think 'wow' and then two minutes later, you get more information. That is how it is.

“I know much better than you imagine how many bad things happen out there. What we try to do, and we do this in positive times as well, is we cut out the outside world when we come together, so we focus and talk only about football.

"Yes of course there are much more serious problems out therem, but in the moment when we are on the pitch the only problem we can solve, the only thing we have to focus on is the football problem.

“We have the chance to sort the football problem and that is what we do. We want to get something tomorrow night obviously, and we will try absolutely everything.”