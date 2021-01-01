Klopp pinpoints what Liverpool must do to beat Real Madrid and reach the Champions League semi-finals

The German tactician says the Reds cannot afford to give the Blancos an inch in the second leg tie at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has pinpointed what Liverpool must do to beat Real Madrid and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool were dealt a major setback in their pursuit of a seventh European Cup after being beaten 3-1 by Madrid in the first leg of their last eight tie last week.

A brace from Vinicius Junior and a Marco Asensio strike gave the Blancos a healthy lead to take to Anfield, but Mohamed Salah grabbed an all-important away goal for the Reds, and Klopp is still hopeful that his side can stage a comeback.

What's been said?

However, the German tactician says Liverpool cannot afford to give Madrid an inch if they are to make it through, having seen how clinical they can be in the final third when any kind of opportunity arrives.

"To beat Real Madrid you have to defend at your absolute highest level because their offensive qualities are incredible and even then it’s really difficult," Klopp told a pre-match press conference.

"The first goal they scored is a good example of it; for most of the teams in the world, it was not even half a chance, but the pass from Toni Kroos and the first touch and the finish was absolutely incredible.

"So even when you defend well and deny them a lot of things, these things are still possible. For the next two goals, our percentage of involvement was too high, definitely.

"So, we have to defend at a really high level and we have to create ourselves – and that’s what we will try. I cannot invent any new things just because we are 3-1 down, we will use the usual tools of football – or will try at least."

Liverpool's most famous Champions League comebacks

Liverpool are no strangers to performing miracles on the continental stage, having been regulars in the Champions League knockout stages since Gerard Houllier's tenure in the early 2000s.

Rafa Benitez was in charge when the Reds needed to score three in their final group stage match in 2004-05, with Steven Gerrard proving to be the hero as they secured a dramatic last gasp 3-1 victory over Olympiacos at Anfield.

Liverpool went on to make it through to the final in Istanbul, and staged one of the most remarkable turnarounds in football history after going 3-0 down to Milan in the first half, bringing the scores level by the end of normal time before ultimately winning on penalties.

The Merseyside outfit's most recent comeback came during their triumphant 2018-19 campaign, as they bounced back from 3-0 first-leg defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou by beating the Spanish giants 4-0 at Anfield to qualify for the final - which they won 2-1 against Tottenham.

