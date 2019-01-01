Klopp impressed by Solskjaer's 'brilliant job' at Man Utd

The Norwegian has proven his credentials by unlocking the potential at Old Trafford, according to a Liverpool boss preparing to head for Manchester

Jurgen Klopp believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a "brilliant job" at and has shown that he is cut out for a top management job.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in December, with the former United favourite taking the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And the Norwegian's return to Manchester has prompted a huge upturn in the club's fortunes, as United have lost just once - against in the - during his short reign.

He will face a stern test against on Sunday but has the backing of his opposite number, who recognises the progress made under Solskjaer.

"We are not magicians. It's not like we can come in and say: 'You are good but I can make you really good'," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We are blessed with really good players around us.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a brilliant job. It's all about bringing out the potential, bringing out the team's quality. That's what he's obviously done and it makes him the manager of a top club.

"That's how it is, but I'm not surprised.

"I didn't know him - I met him one time last year and we had a little chat - I obviously only knew him as a player. But what he's done so far has been brilliant."

While impressed by Solskjaer's impact at United, Klopp is currently focused on his own job.

He is in the process of trying to bring Liverpool's 29-year wait for title glory to a close.

Many at Anfield are daring to dream of that barren run being ended, but Klopp is eager to point out that nobody within his squad is getting carried away.

Article continues below

He added: "Expectations at Liverpool will always be very high. They can dream. We dream but we don't dream during the season.

"City and have the advantage because they can chase from behind and we have to play United. That is how people see it.

"But nothing will be decided this weekend or next weekend. The base we have created is that we can fight to the end for the title."