‘Klopp can bring the best out of Bale’ – Liverpool legend urges swoop for Real Madrid outcast

With questions continuing to be asked of the Wales international's future in Spain, Mark Lawrenson believes those at Anfield should be making a move

Jurgen Klopp “could get the best out” of Gareth Bale at , says Mark Lawrenson.

Questions continue to be asked of the international’s future at , with it expected that he would be on the move in the current transfer window.

Various landing spots have been mooted for the 30-year-old forward, but no deal has been done as yet.

A return to the Premier League for the former star was considered to be the most likely option at one stage, before reports of lucrative offers from emerged.

Lawrenson believes that, with talks regarding a switch to Asia having broken down, Bale should be considering a retracing of his steps to .

Anfield has been billed as a suitable destination, with it possible that a charismatic boss at Liverpool could rediscover the spark in a player who has lost his way somewhat.

Reds legend Lawrenson told the Daily Star: “I think Klopp could get the best out of him.

“The only problem is would he fit into that front three but you could even play him on the left of the three in midfield and let him bomb on.

“He’s such a good player and such a talent. He just needs to be loved and Klopp would be the perfect fit to do that.

“People say he’s got injury problems and all that but Klopp would get him mega fit.”

Claims that Bale turned down a move to the Chinese Super League after discussions with his family have been rubbished by his agent Jonathan Barnett.

It does, however, appear as though there is little way back for him at Real Madrid.

Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, who took to snubbing the Welshman towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign, has stated on a regular basis that he expects an agreement to be reached somewhere.

He has been forced to use Bale at times during pre-season, but claims medical issues prevented him from figuring in a recent Audi Cup outing against former club Spurs.

Zidane said at the time: "Bale did not travel as he was not feeling good," the Madrid head coach told reporters afterwards.

"Speaking with the doctors it was better to stay in Madrid and train there. That's it. It's a decision taken together, speaking with him. That's it."