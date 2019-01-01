'Klopp break would be a disaster for Liverpool' - Sabbatical talk concerns Reds legend

It has been suggested that the Champions League-winning coach could take a rest when his current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2022

Jurgen Klopp taking a break at the end of his current contract would be a “disaster” for the club, says Reds legend Steve Nicol.

As things stand, the German tactician is tied to the Reds until the summer of 2022.

Fresh terms have been mooted on the back of a triumph, but no deal is in place as yet.

That has sparked speculation regarding Klopp’s future, with a return to his homeland at Bayern Munich being mooted.

It has also been suggested that the 51-year-old could look to take in a 12-month sabbatical when his current terms come to a close.

Liverpool legend Nicol is hoping that both situations can be avoided, with it imperative that Klopp is kept at the Anfield helm for as long as possible.

He told ESPN FC of the reports that a rest period could be approaching for one of the most intense coaches in the business: “I think it would make sense.

“Unless you’ve been in the job as a head coach, and certainly at the Premier League level and elite level, it’s stressful.

“You’re responsible for everything. You’re responsible for how the team plays, if they don’t turn up you’re responsible for that, your job is to get them playing.

“If you lose a game, you’re responsible ultimately because you’re the one who would get the sack if you lose too many, not the players.

“There are a whole load of different pressures that go with being the head coach, manager, whatever you want to call it.

“And everybody who’s done it, there are times when it becomes too much and you need some sort of break while you figure out how you de-stress, if you want.

“So on the face of it, it would seem like a sensible idea for Klopp.

“On the other hand, it would be a disaster for Liverpool.

“You can’t just turn round and say ‘I’m going to take a year off’ because the only thing you know is that your job isn’t going to be there in a year’s time.

“And then of course, when you’ve got such a great manager, as we do in Klopp, you’re doing everything you can to make sure this guy stays and goes absolutely nowhere.

“So I think for Klopp it’s probably a good idea to relax for a bit, charge the batteries up and calm down.

“But for Liverpool it would be a disaster.”

Klopp has been in charge at Anfield since succeeding Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, with a Champions League triumph seeing him break his trophy duck in while ending Liverpool’s seven-year wait for major silverware.