Kipre guides Kedah into ACL playoff against Korean giants

Tchetche Kipre put in a debut to remember as he helped Kedah to a magnificent 5-1 win over Hong Kong's Tai Po in the AFC Champions League playoff.

All the pre-match talk from the Tai Po camp was about how they have been saving players just to ensure that they achieve success in Alor Setar but it only took three minutes into the match to hammer home the reality.

Winning the 2018-19 Hong Kong Premier League was an amazing first-time success for Wofoo Tai Po but Tuesday's clash at Darul Aman Stadium proved to be a reality check for the unfancied Davor Berber side.

Kedah were rampant right from the start to finish and all that, despite this being their first competitive match following a two-month break after the end of the 2019 M-League season.

Former FC captain Kipre was in unstoppable form notching a hattrick (3', 21', 90+2') in his first outing in front of his new adoring fans as he made a seamless transition to his new team.

Another former captain of another in the form of former Felda United's talisman Hadin Azman also started repaying his new employers with a brace of goals (47', 67').

Before the match, head coach Aidil Sharin called on the fans to play a part and his calls were answered as a capacity crowd attended the match to support Kedah despite this being a midweek match.

Fans of The Red Eagles were also able to see other new signings like Kpah Sherman, Irfan Zakaria and Amin Nazari all playing their part in the whitewash of the Hong Kong side.

Success here means that Kedah advance to the next stage of the qualifiers with the mighty FC Seoul waiting on 28 January to see if Kedah joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in the group stage of the AFC .

