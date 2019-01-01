Kingston advises KP Boateng as speculations about possible Ghana return continues

Would the new Barca signing play at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt?

Former international Laryea Kingston wants suspended Black Stars international Kevin-Prince Boateng to have a 'change of mentality' before being considered for a return to the national team.

The striker has been out of contention since coping an indefinite ban from the Black Stars at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in for "insulting" coach James Kwesi Appiah during a training session.

Boateng has been criticised for lacking commitment and for choosing matches of personal interest while with the Black Stars. He prematurely retired from national duty in 2011 before making a return in 2013 ahead of the 2014 global showpiece.

“He [Boateng] should change his mentality before being included in the team," Laryea told Asempa FM.

"He is a Ghanaian and if he is performing well and playing regularly in his team and the coach believes he can fit into his system, that's fine.

“He needs to be talked to - that you don’t select games you prefer to feature in.

“Kevin is a fantastic player. If he puts his mind on the national team that he is going to help us, but not rather to use the country, trust me, he is a player that will help us.”

According to the Ghana Football Association, Boateng must first render an official apology for his 2014 misconduct before being considered for a recall.

Article continues below

Discussions about a possible Ghana comeback for the former man have resurfaced following his sensational loan move to Barcelona last January.

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, the attacker switched international allegiance from to Ghana just in time for the 2010 World Cup in .

He won 15 caps and scored two goals during his two spells with the four-time African champions.

