King Faisal plans football season around Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak - Grunsah

The renowned administrator provides insights into his club's financial strategy

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah has disclosed his club's financial strategy has been largely centred around fixtures with Ghanaian giants and .

The west Africans' two biggest clubs, Hearts and Kotoko control the biggest fan base, a privilege which significantly boosts their matchday revenues.

For non-traditional and 'smaller' outfits like King Faisal, they have had to find smart strategies to bite into the fanbase of the 'big boys'.

“No one should ever run Kotoko at a loss," Grunsah told Kessben FM in relation to Kotoko's recent financial challenges and new management.

"I plan my season on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak fixtures because the money I always get from the two clubs after my home games are enough to do something tangible.

“I’m always amazed when I hear that people handle Kotoko and run into several losses. Kotoko is a big club in the entire African football club rankings and I will be a billionaire in three months if given Kotoko to run.

“[Kotoko life patron] Otumfuo [Osei-Tutu] has appointed board members who are very successful and rich to run the club for him.

"So in what sense should anyone be bankrupt running Kotoko?”

The 2019 African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) Ghana Premier League Report released ahead of the commencement of last season saw Kotoko and Hearts garner a combined 68 per cent of fans who participated in the survey.

The Porcupine Warriors contributed 41% while the Phobians had 27% of respondents rooting for the club. , the third most successful club in the Premier League, with four titles, came third with 20%.

Faisal were not captured in the report as they were not admitted to the Premier League as at the time of the study.

Kotoko and Hearts' dominance goes beyond their fanbase as they stand as the most successful clubs in the history of the Premier League.

Four titles clear, the Porcupine Warriors have won the cup on 23 occasions while the Phobians stand second with 19 successes.

Faisal, city rivals of Kumasi-based Kotoko, are yet to win a major senior title.