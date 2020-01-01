King Faisal falter again in search for first GPL win

The Kumasi-based side failed to exorcise their demons as they missed out on three points one more time

King Faisal's winless run in the Premier League continued as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wafa on Saturday.

A 93rd-minute penalty by Mustapha Mohammed spared the Kumasi-based side's blushes at Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Abubakari Ibrahim's spot-kick put the visitors in the lead on 67 minutes.

The result leaves Faisal bottom of the table after the matchday nine fixture, with Wafa sitting higher up in 6th position.

Slavisa Bozicic's outfit has lost five of their matches so far, drawing each of the remaining four.

They will make another attempt for three points when they face Eleven Wonders away on Matchday 10.

Elsewhere at the Accra Sports Stadium, Allies gave up a Victorien Adebayor lead to settle for a 1-1 draw with Legon Cities.

The striker put the hosts in front from the spot on 15 minutes but Jabila Abdul Karim also hit back from the spot for Cities to share the points.

Allies occupy ninth spot on the table while Cities sit 13th.