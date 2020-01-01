King Faisal coach Commey sheds light on early season struggles

Anthony Commey speaks on the Kumasi-side's search for a first victory of the Ghana Premier League campaign

King Faisal assistant coach Anthony Commey believes the club will soon get to winning ways following a streak of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Having lost their opening three league games, the Kumasi-based side lifted their game but only slightly as they settled for draws in their last three games.

They were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Elmina Sharks in their matchday six fixture on Saturday.

“Our tactics isn’t the cause of our winless streak," Commey said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“We are trying to introduce the three-back into our system and I believe things will start getting better.

“My players are very conversant with the three-back formation we deploy these days.

“We will start winning very soon.”

Faisal, joint-bottom of the league table, play away to 16th-placed Allies in their next match before hosting 11th-positioned Great Olympics at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.