King Faisal coach Commey rues missed chances in Wafa draw

The assistant trainer looks back on Saturday's Ghana Premier League tie against Wafa

King Faisal assistant coach Anthony Commey is disappointed by their inability to pick up all three points in their Premier League clash with Wafa.

The Kumasi-based side drew for the fourth time this season as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at home at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 93rd-minute penalty by Mustapha Mohammed spared the Kumasi-based side's blushes as Abubakari Ibrahim's spot-kick put the visitors in the lead on 67 minutes.

''We have drawn again at home and I think it's not good for us to have drawn this game,'' Commey said in the post-match interview.

''We came to win this game with determination.

"When we started this game we should have put the game to an end there with about two goals but it didn't go well for us.

''We have a drawn game and it's better than to lose.''

Faisal are still searching for their first win of the campaign.



The side sits bottom of the league table as they prepare to face 14th-placed Eleven Wonders in their next game away in Techiman.