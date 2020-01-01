King Faisal chief Grunsah shields coach from blame amid Premier League struggles
King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah believes coach Slavisa Bozicic should not be held responsible for the club's disappointing performance in the Ghana Premier League.
The Kumasi-based outfit are enduring a difficult time on their return to the topflight, having failed to win a single game in eight matches played so far.
The Serbian coach joined the club early in January.
“The CEO, team manager, myself are those that registered these players, not the head coach," Grunsah told media men after his side succumbed to a 4-3 home defeat to Great Olympics on Wednesday.
"He [coach] been able to polish the attackers we gave him and they are getting us goals.
“I believe in his three-back system which people do not agree to that. I’ve never gone to coaching course before. I can’t waste my money and bring in a bad coach.
"This is a coach that has coached up to the Uefa level and there’s no way I can blame him in the first place but myself.
“I urge the supporters to be patient and I promise to revive the team in our subsequent games.”
Faisal have lost five of their eight games played so far, drawing the other three matches.
On Thursday morning, the team posted a series of tweets seemingly in response to Grunsah's post-match comments, calling for no "knee-jerk" reactions.
The problem at hand do not require any knee jerk decisions. The board and management are working very hard to over come the challenges.— King Faisal Football Club (@Kingfaisalfcgh) February 6, 2020
We plead with every supporter/ sympathizer of King Faisal, to remain calm, focus and supportive and we promise to turn things around.
We also appeal to the media to allow the President of the club Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah some space within this period,all interviews and questions regarding the club should be channel to the head of Communication Mr Awal Mohammed.— King Faisal Football Club (@Kingfaisalfcgh) February 6, 2020
Nana Amankwah kwakye(PDBA)
(Sporting Director)