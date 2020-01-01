King Faisal chief Grunsah reacts to calls for Ghana Congress boycott

The renowned administrator shares his thoughts on protests against Tuesday's conference

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah believes appeals to boycott the upcoming Football Association (GFA) Ordinary Session of Congress are uncalled for.

The national football governing body is set to meet with its major stakeholders on Tuesday to, among other things, review the activity report for the 2019-20 football season ahead of the next campaign tentatively billed to take off in October.

The GFA's choice of date has, however, left some administrators unhappy as on the same day, Ghana is expecting a major Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which could invalidate the current leadership of the nation's football governing body.

“We are not going to boycott any congress. At this my age and experience in football, no one can put that nonsense document [petition] before to sign and boycott Congress. It’s a nonsense thing that they are doing," Grunsah told Kingdom FM.

“Football is not a political party so if we decide to postpone or boycott Congress, who would take decisions for us?

"If we don’t go for Congress, which other platforms are we going to use to air our views? Congress is the only opportunity available to us."

Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' dragged the GFA to court last year over his "unfair" disqualification from the outfit's presidential election.

He made his way to the global tribunal after failing in a bid to appeal his disqualification at national level.

CAS has said it intends to announce the outcome of the verdict on Tuesday after two earlier postponements.

“Can’t we get any other date apart from 1 September for the congress?” renowned football administrator and former Ghana Division One League Board chairman Ntow Fianko told Happy FM.

“If we are at Congress everybody will be in a panic mood. We should all wait for the CAS ruling so we know our stand before we go to Congress.

“People will be too anxious to know the outcome of the verdict. We cannot be waiting for the CAS verdict on the day of Congress. That date is a serious day because that is the day we will know the fate of Ghana football.

"The clubs should say no to the date set by the GFA for Congress. The Congress can be postponed to a later date and I urge the clubs to say no to the new date."

Should the GFA be found guilty in their battle with Osei, the outfit could be requested to conduct a new FA presidential election.