Kibu Vicuna: Ashutosh Mehta’s performance was a big plus

The Mariners coach reiterated that his side needs to convert the half chances which come their way…

haven’t won a single match in the this season and coach Kibu Vicuna is already facing the heat.

After a draw and a defeat in their two matches, Bagan will look to go full throttle in attack as they seek their first three points when they host TRAU FC on Wednesday evening.

“I think we created many chances against but we conceded too many goals. It is not normal that the opposition scored so many (4) goals. We have to improve both defensively and offensively.

“Yes, we had more possession but that didn't give us goals. In both matches, we had more ball possession. Unfortunately we are not getting the goals. I don't like to talk only about the forwards because it is about the full team. We created chances but we should have scored more goals. But we are working on it we have to give confidence to the players,” said coach Kibu Vicuna.

The Spaniard was also questioned if Bagan need to drop Debjit Majumder for the next game after his shoddy performance against Churchill Brothers.

“The team conceded four goals not just the goalkeeper. We cannot blame the goalkeeper. Yes, changing the goalkeeper is an option but we have to see in training,” he opined.

Vicuna heaped praise on right-back Ashutosh Mehta, who returned to action against Churchill Brothers after an injury lay-off.

“Ashutosh played after a long time. His last match was against Southern Samity in September where he played 26 minutes. He didn't play in Bangladesh. I was happy with his performance in the last match. He did well and in the second half, combined well with Julen Colinas on the right,” said Vicuna.

Article continues below

Ashutosh Mehta stated that the defenders have to be alert in order to avoid leaking in goals. He urged his fellow team-mates to show more personality and put in a strong performance which would help turnaround their fortunes.

“It is the objective of defenders to not concede goals. It was unfortunate that we conceded. We are working on it. Hope we can turnaround from the next game. The league is still young and we will come back strongly. We have to show character and personality,” he mentioned.