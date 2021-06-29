Ex-Black Star Kevin-Prince Boateng ends contract with Euro 2020 broadcaster to join Hertha Berlin

Former Ghana midfielder rejoined his boyhood club to help them in the forthcoming campaign

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has ended his contract with Euro 2020 broadcasters ARD to join his boyhood team Hertha Berlin for pre-season.

The ex-Black Stars attacker signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit recently after a season with Italian second division outfit Monza.

He has been a free agent and it prompted him to agree to a contract with the aforementioned broadcaster to work as a pundit until July 11.

However, Tuesday, June 29 will be his last day at the media firm as confirmed by the German side.

"We can confirm that [Kevin-Prince] is available for us to start training. Many thanks to those responsible for ARD for their flexibility," Hertha Berlin manager Fredi Bobic said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Recently, retired former Dutch professional footballer Dick van Burik suggested Kevin-Prince had the potential to reach Lionel Messi's level.

The former centre-back captained Hertha Berlin and played alongside the Ghanaian in the same team between 2005 and 2007.

The now 47-year-old Dutch concedes the qualities of the attacker in the German team were world-class and much was expected from him.

"Even when Kevin came from the youth to the first team, his potential was immediately world-class," Van Burik said.

"He can do things that you go to the stadium for. Even then he had the... attitude and simply showed what he can do.

"He has become a great player but I actually expected that he would come even closer to the highest level of Messi. His passing game, the overview, speed, technique, and goal danger, he had it all.

"That he is now returning to Hertha is a wonderful story. As they say in Holland, 'the circle is round again.'"

Kevin-Prince featured for 14 teams in his career, among them Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund on loan, AC Milan and Barcelona.

Despite his brother Jerome Boateng opting to represent Germany at senior level, Kevin-Prince opted to play for Ghana where he made 15 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

On the other hand, Jerome has played 76 times for his country and scored one goal.

Both players represented Germany at junior level before making different choices later on.