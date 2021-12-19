Kessie’s last-minute equaliser disallowed in AC Milan’s loss to Napoli

Franck Kessie scored a stoppage-time equaliser for AC Milan in Sunday's Serie A match but it was ruled out for offside in their 1-0 defeat to Napoli.

The 25-year-old was adjudged to have benefitted from Oliver Giroud's pass who was in an offside position after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The disallowed goal came as a disappointment for the Rossoneri as they are now without a win in their last three matches in all competitions.

Elif Elmas separated both teams in Milan in the fifth minute after he nodded home Piotr Zielinski's opening goal.

“I know they will say the rules were applied, but how can a player who is lying on the floor possibly damage the opponent? There is no way he is obstructing Juan Jesus, Giroud’s legs are wide, he is trying everything to get out of the way,” Pioli said, per Football Italia.

Kessie who is nearing the end of his contract in Stefano Pioli’s team has a contribution of three goals in 18 Serie A matches so far.

Despite the loss at the San Siro Stadium, Napoli and AC Milan are still level with 39 points after 18 matches - four points above leaders Inter Milan.

Kessie is expected to boost the Elephants' squad as they prepare to face Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and Algeria in Group E of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Osimhen-less Napoli will hope to build on Sunday's result when they host Spezia for their next Serie match on Wednesday.

Napoli were also without Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly who is recovering from a thigh injury.